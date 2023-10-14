50/50 Thursdays
Watching a wave in the far east Atlantic for development as Sean still struggles

By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sean weakened back into a Tropical Depression Saturday, as it continues to struggle in the tropical Atlantic. It will continue to head generally northwest over the next couple days, but will likely weaken into a remnant low this week as it runs into drier air.

Tropical Depression Sean
Tropical Depression Sean(KPLC)

Right behind it is another tropical wave that is increasingly likely to see development this week. Odds are very low it travels far enough west to come close to the Gulf, though of course we will monitor and provide you with updates.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

