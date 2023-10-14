50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2023.

Dannon Duane Alfred, 20, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; out-of-state detainer; two counts of probation detainer.

Gary Paul Coleman, 43, Homeless: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; illegal carrying of weapons - possession, custody, or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; drug paraphernalia; theft less than $1,000.

Stephanie Marie Guidry, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; illegal carrying of weapons - possession, custody, or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Eric Javon Payne, 28, Sulphur: Attempted second-degree murder; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Steffan Ray Burton, 34, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery; aggravated battery.

Bonnie Rae Harville, 24, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

Barney Jay Gordon, 31, DeRidder: Three counts of instate detainer; revocation of parole; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by flight.

Samuel Olivarez, 29, Houston: Residential contractor fraud $25,000 or more.

Anasheree Nicole Theriot, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; two counts of contempt of court.

