Parent says inadequate road striping increases danger risk

A striping contractor was operating in Sulphur, just not where some complaints seem to be...
A striping contractor was operating in Sulphur, just not where some complaints seem to be coming from.(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There was a crash last night in Sulphur and at least one couple says the lack of road striping was at least partially to blame.

There were no life-threatening injuries residents say there could have been.

Josh Baden admits it could have been much worse. A two-car crash involving teenagers. He says they are blessed there are no serious injuries.

“This could have been a lot worse from a fender bender to a fatality.”

Baden says he thinks the wreck is at least partly because there are not yet stripes on this stretch of Maplewood drive.

“He was hit from the backend, which ultimately would show that the kid was at fault, or the other driver would be at fault, but having no identifying marks on the roadway where he could identify where he was actually moving or shifting to me was a contributing car to the accident,” he said.

Baden says it’s challenging enough for adults and even worse for teenagers.

“It’s a hazard and a danger for experienced drivers much less for teenagers that have much less driving time. At nighttime it’s really bad. There’s no way to tell what lane you’re driving in. They’ve got medians that aren’t painted yellow. There are no markers. People have hit them and blown their tires out,” said Baden.

The medians do have cones on them.

A striping contractor was busy on another section of Maplewood Drive. Mayor Mike Danahay says he expects the area Baden is talking about will be striped within two to three weeks.

