Mother honors son’s memory by buying other people’s birthday cakes

A Missouri mother honors her son’s memory by buying other people’s birthday cakes. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A mother in Missouri is honoring her son’s memory by buying other people’s birthday cakes.

KMOV reports that Peggy Adkison lost her son in 2004 when he was involved in a deadly car crash.

“He was a neat kid, so special,” Adkison said. “We were really lucky to have him for 18 years because some parents don’t get them for that long.”

And she decided a few years back to start helping others celebrate their kids’ birthdays in his honor.

“On his birthday, I was becoming more and more sad. So, I just started buying other people’s birthday cakes,” she said.

This year, one of those recipients was Crystal Birmingham.

When she picked up a few cupcakes for her daughter’s 9th birthday, she got a surprise.

“The person who paid for the cupcakes left a card,” Birmingham said.

According to Birmingham, the note read, “Today is my son’s 38th birthday. His 19th one in heaven. In memory of him, I paid for your cake. Please enjoy, make wonderful memories, and hug your loved ones every day. Happy birthday to you. Love, Todd’s mom.”

Birmingham said she then set out to find who Todd’s mother was because the act of kindness meant so much to her.

The two ended up meeting and discovered that Birmingham had even gone to school with Todd.

Adkison said she has been buying birthday cakes for others for about six years now and plans on continuing the annual tradition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

