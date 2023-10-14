“Let the good times roll” takes on new meaning for DeQuincy boy

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A DeQuincy boy got the surprise of a lifetime thanks to some high school students.

It’s certainly not the request you hear from most parents during the homecoming season. Chelsey Rozell said her 5-year-old son, who has autism, enjoys the small things, and when she saw how excited he was when their neighbor’s yard was covered in toilet paper, she had no other choice.

Rozell said she asked for the community’s help on social media.

“There’s no other word beside speechless,” Rozell said. “Like I said, I was expecting maybe four or five little high schoolers to come out and just roll a little bit. Not this big group of kids that came out.”

Rozell, who is from Kentucky, learned very quickly what southern hospitality means something different in Louisiana.

“I wasn’t expecting all of this,” Rozell said. “I knew they were going to do some, but they went above and beyond. It’s amazing.”

Most importantly, Dean’s day was made. He asked for his playhouse, swing set and bike to be rolled, and his wish was granted!

“It was awesome,” Dean Rozell said.

“Holidays and all this other stuff, you know, he gets excited, but this was top-notch,” Dean’s father, Tanner Rozell said. “Above everything.”

Dean said he’s actually looking forward to cleaning up the toilet paper with his friends.

The Rozells said they are grateful for the dozens of DeQuincy High School students who stepped up to make this possible for Dean.

