50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Let the good times roll’ takes on new meaning for DeQuincy boy

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A DeQuincy boy got the surprise of a lifetime thanks to some high school students.

It’s certainly not the request you hear from most parents during the homecoming season. Chelsey Rozell said her 5-year-old son, who has autism, enjoys the small things, and when she saw how excited he was when their neighbor’s yard was covered in toilet paper, she had no other choice.

Rozell said she asked for the community’s help on social media.

“There’s no other word beside speechless,” Rozell said. “Like I said, I was expecting maybe four or five little high schoolers to come out and just roll a little bit. Not this big group of kids that came out.”

Rozell, who is from Kentucky, learned very quickly what southern hospitality means something different in Louisiana.

“I wasn’t expecting all of this,” Rozell said. “I knew they were going to do some, but they went above and beyond. It’s amazing.”

Most importantly, Dean’s day was made. He asked for his playhouse, swing set and bike to be rolled, and his wish was granted!

“It was awesome,” Dean Rozell said.

“Holidays and all this other stuff, you know, he gets excited, but this was top-notch,” Dean’s father, Tanner Rozell said. “Above everything.”

Dean said he’s actually looking forward to cleaning up the toilet paper with his friends.

The Rozells said they are grateful for the dozens of DeQuincy High School students who stepped up to make this possible for Dean.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility
John Thomas White, Jr.
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

Latest News

Parent says inadequate road striping increases danger risk
Parent says inadequate road striping increases danger risk
Have you voted? Election officials urge voters to hit the polls
Have you voted? Election officials urge voters to hit the polls
“Let the good times roll” takes on new meaning for DeQuincy boy
"Let the good times roll" takes on new meaning for DeQuincy boy
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train has begun its multistate journey.
All aboard! Holiday Express making 3 stops in SWLA