Iowa High School roof smolders through gym ceiling

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - The Iowa Fire Department responded to a call from Iowa High School after smoke was discovered in the building by the school’s principal.

The call came in at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The school’s roof above the gym floor was worked on earlier in the day and during the tarring process, the roof smoldered in multiple spots and burned through the ceiling, Iowa Fire said.

Firefighters were able to minimize the damage and cooled the areas of the roof that were hot before flames could develop. No water damage was caused to the gym floor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.