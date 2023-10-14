50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Iowa High School roof smolders through gym ceiling

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - The Iowa Fire Department responded to a call from Iowa High School after smoke was discovered in the building by the school’s principal.

The call came in at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The school’s roof above the gym floor was worked on earlier in the day and during the tarring process, the roof smoldered in multiple spots and burned through the ceiling, Iowa Fire said.

Firefighters were able to minimize the damage and cooled the areas of the roof that were hot before flames could develop. No water damage was caused to the gym floor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility
John Thomas White, Jr.
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

Latest News

TDL Week 7: Eunice at Washington Marion, Rayne at LaGrange
TDL Week 7: Eunice at Wash. Marion, Rayne at LaGrange
TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
TDL Week 7: 1A roundup
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and less humid air arrives Saturday with a stronger push by early next week
W.O. Boston state champions celebrate 50-year reunion
W.O. Boston state champions celebrate 50-year reunion