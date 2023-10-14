50/50 Thursdays
Have you voted? Election officials urge voters to hit the polls

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are big decisions to be made tomorrow, with so many important races are on the ballot. If you didn’t have the chance to vote early, Saturday is your opportunity to let your voice be heard.

Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones reminds people every year to get out and vote, and this year is no different.

“We had about 12,000 people plus early vote, its looking like a turnout in the low 40s. We want to get it higher than that,” Jones said.

He said this election is especially important with so many state and local offices on the ballot.

“You have every statewide office on the ballot from governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general on down and then not only that you have a lot of local elections that are very important to your quality of life,” Jones said.

We found some people think their one vote doesn’t matter much, but Jones says he’s seen races come down to just one or two votes.

“That’s why its important to go vote because if you don’t, somebody else is making those decisions for you,” Jones said.

As you prepare to head to the polls, you may want to go early.

“I want to urge voters to go out and get their vote casted early because what happens a lot of times you intend to go vote, its going to be a beautiful day tomorrow and if you go early you got it done, you feel good about the rest of your day, you can wear your little, I voted sticker,” says Jones.

You can find election resources here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

