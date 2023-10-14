FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air is here with more on the way to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Even cooler and drier air is on the way as we end the weekend. Behind the cold front will come a reinforcement of cooler air by Sunday, which will really begin to lower our temperatures. Highs Sunday should be held into the low 70′s along I-10, with some locations north possibly hanging around the 70 degree mark! Unlike Saturday, a few clouds may move in by the afternoon, especially in the northern half of the area. An isolated sprinkle or shower can’t be entirely ruled out with any clouds that do move through, but overall rain chances should stay very low and any sprinkles would not amount to much.

Sun and some clouds are in store Sunday, with high temps in the low 70's. (KPLC)

The upcoming nights will be even cooler yet. Temps Sunday morning will fall into the low 50′s to upper 40′s, and everyone away form the coast likely sees 40′s on Monday morning. So you’ll for sure want to keep a sweater or a light jacket handy as you head out the door!

Morning lows fall back into the upper 40's for everyone away from the coast by Tuesday morning. (KPLC)

The only downside to this nice weather is the lack of rain, which is not doing any favors for our drought. All of SWLA remains in an exceptional drought, the highest level on the drought monitor. So while the upcoming days and nights will feel very pleasant, please continue to use caution with outdoor activities as the fire risk is not gone either.

Another cold front may approach the region late this week. (KPLC)

Speaking of rain, chances to see some will remain low until we get later in the week. Slightly higher humidity begins to return by Thursday, as a high pressure system moves east of our area. Then we’ll start tracking the next cold front by Friday, which could provide the next improved chance to see rain. Unfortunately, models are all over the place with coverage and amounts, and some suggest we may see little at all. But we’ll keep watching trends and keep you updated as we we get closer.

The tropics are seeing some activity, but it’s certainly on the weaker side. Sean is flickering back and forth between Tropical Depression and storm status in the east Atlantic. We are still watching the wave behind it for some gradual development. Neither look like they will pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.