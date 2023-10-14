50/50 Thursdays
All aboard! Holiday Express making 3 stops in SWLA

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KPLC) - The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and that means Santa is getting ready to hit the tracks aboard the CPKC Holiday Express.

The train will make three stops in Southwest Louisiana:

  • Dec. 10: CPKC Yard, Leesville
  • Dec. 11: Beauregard Museum, DeRidder
  • Dec. 12: Railroad Museum, DeQuincy.

The Holiday Express is scheduled to arrive at each location at 4 p.m. As always, kids can tour the train and meet Santa for free.

For more information and the train’s full schedule, CLICK HERE.

The Holiday Express was formerly owned by Kansas City Southern, which merged with Canadian Pacific to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City. CPKC also has a Holiday Train that will tour Canada and the central U.S.

