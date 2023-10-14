All aboard! Holiday Express making 3 stops in SWLA

(KPLC) - The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and that means Santa is getting ready to hit the tracks aboard the CPKC Holiday Express.

The train will make three stops in Southwest Louisiana:

Dec. 10: CPKC Yard, Leesville

Dec. 11: Beauregard Museum, DeRidder

Dec. 12: Railroad Museum, DeQuincy.

The Holiday Express is scheduled to arrive at each location at 4 p.m. As always, kids can tour the train and meet Santa for free.

The Holiday Express was formerly owned by Kansas City Southern, which merged with Canadian Pacific to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City. CPKC also has a Holiday Train that will tour Canada and the central U.S.

