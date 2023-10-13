What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One of the most frequently asked questions leading up to Election Day is “What’s on my ballot?” Because each ballot will be different based on where you live, the easiest way to see what you’re voting on is to input your information into the Secretary of State’s Voter Search tool. It will ask you for your name, zip code, and birth month/year. Not only can you see a “Sample Ballot,” but you can also see your polling location.

On Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you are waiting in line at 8 p.m. to vote, you will be allowed to vote before the polls are closed.

When you arrive at the polls you should bring one of the following:

  • Driver’s license,
  • Louisiana Special ID,
  • LA Wallet digital driver’s license,
  • United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture, or
  • Some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

Voters who have no picture ID may complete and sign a Voter Identification Affidavit in order to vote; however, it is subject to challenge by law.

If a race results in a runoff, that election will be held on November 18, 2023.

Here are lists of what’s on the ballot in each parish:

To see all the stories we’ve done on races ahead of the election, head over to KPLC’s Election Page.

--------------------------------------------------------------

The race to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards tops the list of contests Louisiana voters will decide this Saturday. Fourteen candidates are competing to succeed Edwards. KPLC profiled the top six candidates for Governor:

Governor Candidates
Landry & Waguespack
Wilson & Lundy
Schroder & Hewitt

Also on Saturday’s ballot are statewide contests for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer and four ballot measures. In addition, all state Senate and House races are up for grabs, as well as seats on the state school board.

Statewide Offices
Candidates for BESE, District 7
Candidates for Attorney General
Candidates for State Treasurer
Four Constitutional Amendments
State Senators/Representatives
State Representative, District 34 (Calcasieu)
State Representative, District 30 (Beauregard)
State Representative, District 24 (Beauregard, Vernon)
State Representative, District 34 (Calcasieu)
State Senator, District 25 (Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis)
Judge Candidates in Calcasieu Parish
14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. F
14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. F (Calcasieu)
Sheriff Races
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff
Cameron Parish Sheriff
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff

