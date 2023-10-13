Watching the tropics for steady development, Sean struggling in the east Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Tropical Storm Sean is moving northwest in the tropical Atlantic, though much like the last few systems we’re not expecting much from it. The system will continue to track northwest and poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana. It has lost some of it’s organization but it’s path remains largely unchanged.

Tropical Storm Sean (KPLC)

Right behind it is another tropical wave that is likely to see gradual development over the next week. Odds are very low it travels far enough west to come close to the Gulf, though of course we will monitor and provide you with updates.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

