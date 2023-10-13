50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 12, 2023.

Dennis Wayne Hebert, 50, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Donald James Lejeune Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Gerald Dwayne Ryan, 53, Sulphur: Contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule IV drug; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; fourth offense DWI.

Sierra Lynn Sanchez-Polk, 25, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; theft under $25,000.

Larryelle Nicole Walker, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); theft under $1,000; aggravated second-degree battery.

Alec Brittin Daley, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; reckless operation; second offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Michael Christopher Joseph, 50, Lake Charles: Second offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Tori Leger Thibodeaux, 36, Rayne: Forgery.

Armani Iyerra Harrison, 21, lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; identity theft under $1,000.

Breanna MelissaTyzha Handy, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wesley James Yokum Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice.

Trakeyvan Dejay Handy, 24, Lake Charles: Unlawful use or possession of body armor.

Louis Ray Smith, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jason Paul Domingue, 40, Homeless: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Ryan Mitchell McMahan, 36, Sulphur: First offense DWI; child endangerment; vehicle negligent injuring; careless operation; expired driver’s license; no seat belt.

