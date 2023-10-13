Polling location changes in Lacassine

LACASSINE, La. (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters wants to make the public aware of a polling location change.

Those voters whose previous polling location was at the Lacassine Community Center, located at 312 Community Center Road, will now vote at the Lacassine High School old gym.

The old gym is located at 409 Algonia Avenue in Lacassine.

