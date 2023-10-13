Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Oct. 13, 2023

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Westlake Mayor Hal McMillin joined us once again this morning for his monthly Outdoor Report to give us updates on the hunting and fishing seasons.

Teal season is now over following a great season this year. And that means that Duck season is coming up. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of season we have with the dry conditions which means less grass for the ducks migrating through.

That migration has already started and with the current cold front, you might already start hearing some snow geese and speckled bellies.

Duck season regular season (west zone)

  • Nov. 11 - Dec. 3
  • Dec. 11 - Jan 7
  • Jan. 13 - 21

Youth and Veterans duck season (west zone)

  • Nov. 4 - Nov. 5

Deer season is also coming up with what looks to be great weather to get out and up in a deer stand. Nice and cool weather will have the deer out and moving around.

And it’s a great time for fishing with redfish now past the saltwater barrier and speckled trout moving in.

You can find a list of all the hunting seasons, bag limits, and possession limits HERE.

Do be aware that flounder season is temporarily closing on Sunday, Oct. 15 for about 45 days to let them reopulate. Refuges will be closing around that time for fishing as well.

And for those who are used to the old June-to-July hunting license system, there has been a change. Licenses are now renewed on a year-to-date system.

