NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 1:08 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the 3800 block of University Parkway.

NPD arrived at the scene after a report of gunshots in the area. They found the victim, Ronald Caldwell, 21, of Manor, Texas, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office as a result of his injuries.

NPD has arrested John McIntosh, 27, of Natchitoches for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. McIntosh is the roommate of the deceased Ronald Caldwell. He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. At this time, there is no confirmation if the arrest is connected with Caldwell’s death.

Dr. Marcus D. Jones, President of NSU, provided the following statement:

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of our current students, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. Ronnie was a talented junior business administration major from Austin, Texas. Ronnie’s dedication to the community was truly inspiring, as evidenced by him spending the summer coaching a local youth baseball team, teaching those children the values of competition and sportsmanship. During these difficult times, I extend my deepest condolences and offer my prayers to Ronnie's family and friends. The entire NSU community shares in your grief and sorrow. Counseling and support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff who may need them. While we mourn the loss of Ronnie, let us also honor and celebrate his life. Ronnie will forever be cherished as a beloved member of the NSU family.

Northwestern State University’s football game vs Nicholls State this weekend has been canceled.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help support the family of Ronnie Caldwell, the Northwestern State University football player who was shot and killed early Wednesday morning near campus.

Caldwell’s family wrote a heartfelt statement underneath the GoFundMe page saying, “On October 12, 2023, our family was crushed with the devastating news that Ronnie’s life was taken so abruptly and senselessly from gun violence while attending school in Louisiana at Northwestern State University. Ronnie touched many lives in his short time here on Earth and was the heart and soul of his family.”

