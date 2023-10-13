50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.(Shannon Parker/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTON, Colo. (Gray News) – A woman claims to have captured new photos and videos of Bigfoot on camera during a train ride in Colorado.

Shannon Parker said she was taking the Narrow Gauge Railroad Train from Silverton to Durango on Sunday when she saw something interesting in the mountains.

Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk in the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.

Parker said she took photos on her phone as another passenger recorded video.

“I don’t know about y’all, but We Believe!!” Parker wrote alongside a video she posted on Facebook.

Just three or four people on the train said they got a glimpse of the creature.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility
John Thomas White, Jr.
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

Latest News

FILE - With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays...
Federal agency awards $500 million to develop nasal COVID-19 vaccines
The Supreme Court avoided a catastrophic accident last year when an enormous piece of marble at...
The Supreme Court avoided disaster when a hunk of marble fell in a courtyard used by justices
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily...
Police officer killed, another wounded in shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage
FILE - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are...
Microsoft closes $69 billion deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard after clearing UK hurdle