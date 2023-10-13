50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Naquin named Sulphur fire chief

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sulphur Fire Chief John Naquin.
Sulphur Fire Chief John Naquin.(KPLC)

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur has named a new fire chief.

John “Rusty” Naquin, a 25-year-veteran of the Sulphur Fire Department, is the new chief, Mayor Mike Danahay announced Friday.

Naquin has served as interim chief since July when Dan Selph retired.

Naquin is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

“We are confident that Chief Naquin’s leadership and experience will be an integral part in moving our city forward,” Danahay said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility
John Thomas White, Jr.
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

Latest News

Allen Parish Police Jury
Burn ban lifted in Allen Parish
Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Oct. 13, 2023
Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Oct. 13, 2023
Tropical Storm Sean
Watching the tropics for steady development, Sean struggling in the east Atlantic
Mixed clouds and sun this afternoon next to temperatures in the mid 80's.
First Alert Forecast: Warmer and humid for Friday, cool weather coming in fast for the weekend