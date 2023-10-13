Naquin named Sulphur fire chief
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur has named a new fire chief.
John “Rusty” Naquin, a 25-year-veteran of the Sulphur Fire Department, is the new chief, Mayor Mike Danahay announced Friday.
Naquin has served as interim chief since July when Dan Selph retired.
Naquin is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
“We are confident that Chief Naquin’s leadership and experience will be an integral part in moving our city forward,” Danahay said in a statement.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.