Multiple projects announced for J.D. Clifton Park

We often hear North Lake Charles described as forgotten, but it seems that city officials and other developers are investing in that community.

Jessie D. Clifton Park has been part of the North Lake Charles community for nearly 40 years, named after a beloved high school principal who was in fact the first female principal in Calcasieu Parish.

Now city officials are looking to bring more activities to that community, aimed at the younger generations.

“We have a couple of projects planned for J.D. Clifton, and one of them is a putting green course,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

Mayor Hunter said they’re bringing something unique to the park, introducing youth, especially those who are underprivileged, to golf thanks to a partnership with Sterling Golf.

“So what we have here is we’re going to have a putting green, it’s going to be staffed by our head pro. We’re going to have clinics for the kids to come out, and it will be scheduled clinics, and we are going to introduce golf to those kids who may never have the opportunity to do it,” he said

Sticks for Kids is donating 10 brand new golf club sets to be housed at the center for kids to use.

The city is also partnering with McNeese State University and multiple other organizations to upkeep a botanical garden.

Stines threw in their support by committing $25,000 to this project.

“And that is going to be split up over the course of several years so we can continue to keep the botanical garden looking fresh and being a wonderful amenity to this community,” Hunter said.

Finally, there are plans to bring in two more Boys and Girls Club locations – one at J.D. Clifton Park and the other near Anita Drive. They are also wanting to expand the club located at Columbus Circle.

The Columbus Circle location made a comeback to the city in 2020 with help from Chenier Energy. Officials said it’s a success and is maxed out on the number of children they can take, with a long waiting list.

“Lots of programs that help with social and emotional wellness, academic success, healthy lifestyles and habits and good character and good citizenship, and we know that there is a need in Lake Charles,” Mayor Hunter said.

These projects are dependent on the passage of LC Rebound, a tax-neutral ballot proposition on the Nov. 18 ballot.

