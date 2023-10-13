50/50 Thursdays
Medicare open enrollment starts Sunday

By Jillian Corder
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KPLC) - An important date is coming up for Medicare recipients.

Each year you get a chance to compare plans and choose what health coverage is right for you. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is your opportunity to review your benefits and make any new selections for your 2024 coverage. You could find greater savings.

“Some seniors are seeing lower co-insurance for certain drugs that raise prices faster than inflation, so those are some savings happening across the board. And with the help of comparisons that they can look at on medicare.gov, they can see other options that best meet their personal health needs,” said Clare Pierce-Wrobel, director for delivery system reform at the White House.

You can compare plans HERE or call 1-800-MEDICARE.

