50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Band Championship to host 19 high schools for marching band festival

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University will host 19 high school bands from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi tomorrow, Oct. 14, for their Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship.

Gates open at Cowboy Stadium at 12:30 p.m. and the competition kicks off at 1 p.m.

Local high schools include:

  • Sam Houston
  • Lagrange
  • Westlake
  • South Beauregard
  • Iowa
  • Kinder
  • DeRidder

The Pride of McNeese Marching Band will perform before the awards ceremony at 6:45 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility
John Thomas White, Jr.
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

Latest News

Chuck Fest returns to Lake Charles with food, music, and fun
Chuck Fest returns to Lake Charles with food, music, and fun
Tropical Storm Sean
Watching the tropics for steady development, Sean struggling in the east Atlantic
Mixed clouds and sun this afternoon next to temperatures in the mid 80's.
First Alert Forecast: Warmer and humid for Friday, cool weather coming in fast for the weekend
Chuck Fest returns to Lake Charles with food, music, and fun
Chuck Fest returns to Lake Charles with food, music, and fun