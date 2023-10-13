McNeese Band Championship to host 19 high schools for marching band festival

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University will host 19 high school bands from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi tomorrow, Oct. 14, for their Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship.

Gates open at Cowboy Stadium at 12:30 p.m. and the competition kicks off at 1 p.m.

Local high schools include:

Sam Houston

Lagrange

Westlake

South Beauregard

Iowa

Kinder

DeRidder

The Pride of McNeese Marching Band will perform before the awards ceremony at 6:45 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

