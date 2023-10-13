50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Board of Pardons declines to move forward first 5 death row applications

(MGN, Stocksnap)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons has declined to move forward the first five death row applications during administrative reviews Friday in Baton Rouge.

This comes after an agreement was reached last week between the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, district attorneys throughout the state, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections to hold reviews instead of actual hearings first.

Fifty-six of the 57 inmates on death row applied for clemency in hopes that Governor John Bel Edwards would commute their sentence to life in prison before he left office. Edwards is an opponent of the death penalty. Twenty dates for inmates were set through the end of the year, two of which include Rapides and Natchitoches parish cases.

As part of the agreement earlier this month, if a case were to receive a green light to move forward from review to an actual hearing, there would be a 60-day delay. As it stands now, none of the cases would make it to a hearing if greenlighted before Edwards leaves office.

The five cases that went before the board on Friday include cases in Ouachita, Jefferson, Orleans, and Caddo parishes.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility
John Thomas White, Jr.
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

Latest News

Bell City High School to dismiss early
Mixed clouds and sun this afternoon next to temperatures in the mid 80's.
First Alert Forecast: Warmer and humid for Friday, cool weather coming in fast for the weekend
Allen Parish Police Jury
Burn ban lifted in Allen Parish
Sulphur Fire Chief John Naquin.
Naquin named Sulphur fire chief
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Burn ban lifted in Allen Parish