How to safely view Saturday’s annular eclipse

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Millions of Americans could see a spectacular solar eclipse on Saturday as the moon passes in front of the sun.

During an annular eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing.

The October eclipse is known as an annular or “ring of fire” eclipse, where the moon slides in front of the sun but doesn’t totally obscure it, creating a halo effect. The safest way to view the eclipse is through international standard solar filters.

“Now these are very different from your normal sunglasses or polarized lenses because these are capable of blocking 100% of the infrared and UV light, so only a very minimal amount of that sunlight actually gets through,” said Dr. Nilupul Bulathsinhala of Vision Source in Sulphur.

Viewing any part of the bright sun through a camera lens, binoculars or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.

“So improper viewing at any time can lead to solar radiation and also irreversible damage to the eye.”

There are several areas of the eye that can be damaged.

“The cornea here, if that’s damaged, it can be called photokeratitis and you might get burning eyes and even a feeling of there’s something in the eye,” Dr. Bulathsinhala said. “The more dangerous situation is when the retina gets damaged, because this is what’s responsible for your vision, so there can be scarring, almost kind of like a sunburn, on the eye where there’s vision disruption and distortion of the vision due to damage in these cells here.”

Always inspect your eclipse glasses or handheld viewer before use. If torn, scratched, or otherwise damaged, discard the device. Always supervise children using solar viewers.

All Calcasieu Parish libraries are giving out free solar viewing glasses at all locations. You can also buy eclipse glasses from Vision Source in Sulphur for $5.

