First Alert Forecast: Warmer and humid for Friday, cool weather coming in fast for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve been getting slightly warmer across Southwest Louisiana, and that trend will briefly continue Friday.

Generally eastern winds will be shifting slightly southeast, helping to raise the humidity with what little surface moisture we have from Wednesday’s limited rain. Mixed clouds and sunshine will be present during the day, but rain chances will still be slim to none. Afternoon highs will likely have enough sun to reach into the mid 80′s, although muggy conditions will remain as well. Skies should be rain-free for high school football games this evening.

Mixed clouds and sun this afternoon next to temperatures in the mid 80's. (KPLC)

Friday night will be making a sharp turn away from muggy weather as the next cold front moves in by the late evening hours. This front will not bring much moisture and rain chances look limited. At most, we may see a couple sprinkles late Friday into early Saturday morning. But this front will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend. This front will not bring much moisture and rain chances look limited. At most, we may see a couple sprinkles late Friday into early Saturday morning. But this front will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend.

A cold front moves through the area before the weekend, bringing cool and dry conditions (KPLC)

Highs will be in the 70′s for the weekend, with lows down into the low 50′s/upper 40′s by Sunday night. and remaining nice well into next week. So the weather looks to cooperate for any outdoor plans, though it will be breezy this weekend with wind gusts over 20 mph during the afternoons. This is good news for outdoor activities which includes the annular solar eclipse on Saturday around 12 pm. Cloud cover still looks like it will be at a minimum Saturday afternoon which will allow for good viewing conditions.

Drought Status (KPLC)

The only downside to this nice weather is the lack of rain, which is not doing any favors for our drought. All of SWLA remains in an exceptional drought, the highest on the scale.

The tropics are seeing some activity, but it’s certainly on the weaker side. Sean is flickering back and forth between Tropical Depression and storm status in the east Atlantic. We are still watching the wave behind it for some gradual development. Neither look like they will pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

