FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and less humid air arrives Saturday with a stronger push by early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you did not like the muggy weather Friday, don’t worry since it will be gone in an instant. The cold front is the culprit for this, as it begins the transition back to cooler and less humid weather on Saturday. Behind the front, our high temps will be knocked down to the mid/upper 70′s by the afternoon. Winds will pick up as well with northerly gusts over 20 mph expected. Overall, this will provide great conditions for the many outdoor plans including but not limited to elections, Chuck Fest, and of course the eclipse!

Temps warm up near 70 degrees for the eclipse, and will top out in the mid/upper 70's later in the day. (KPLC)

Any clouds associated with the passing front will likely be moving to our east by noon, the same time the greatest amount of the sun will be obscured by the moons shadow. With warming temperatures, this will make for great conditions to view the eclipse, though you’ll want to be sure you have the necessary eye protection to view it.

Saturday's annual eclipse begins at 10:30 AM, with the maximum eclipse slated for noon. (KPLC)

Even cooler air will then filter in to end the weekend. A reinforcing shot of cooler air begins to arrive, which will knock highs into the low/mid 70′s Sunday. The night will be even cooler as lows fall into the low 50′s to upper 40′s both Sunday and Monday nights. This pattern won’t change until midweek, where humidity and possibly slightly elevated rain chances may return by Thursday as another front develops to our west.

Even cooler and still dry air pushes in by the start of next week. (KPLC)

The only downside to this nice weather is the lack of rain, which is not doing any favors for our drought. All of SWLA remains in an exceptional drought, the highest level on the drought monitor. So while the upcoming days and nights will feel very pleasant, please continue to use caution with outdoor activities as the fire risk is not gone either.

Rain chances remain limited until late next week with the possibility of another frontal passage. (KPLC)

The tropics are seeing some activity, but it’s certainly on the weaker side. Sean is flickering back and forth between Tropical Depression and storm status in the east Atlantic. We are still watching the wave behind it for some gradual development. Neither look like they will pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

