Do you know which Calcasieu Parish Police Jury district you live in?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Before visiting the polls this Saturday, you may want to check and see if you are voting in a new district. In Calcasieu Parish, police jury districts have been redrawn, which means you may be voting on a different police juror.

Redistricting happens every ten years after the Census, and Calcasieu Parish officials say the population has shifted in the past decade.

So new lines had to be drawn to make sure each district had about the same amount of people, 14,500. There are 216,000 people in all of Calcasieu parish.

Tom Hoefer, director of communications and media for the Calcasieu Police Jury, said many areas have grown in population.

“There were several areas of the parish that grew more rapidly than other areas, south Lake Charles, so those would be District 6, 7, 8 and then District 1, which is in the Moss Bluff area, and because of the population increases in those districts they had to be reduced in size a little bit to give more population the surrounding districts,” he said.

With the changes, some of you may be voting for a different police juror in this election.

“All of the elected bodies have to go through this, most of them already have, the policy jury because the elections are in 2019 and now 2023, this will be the first election under the new districts,” Hoefer said.

The next census will take place in 2030, and Calcasieu Parish will go through the redistricting process again.

“One of the goals that the police jury had in their redistricting plan was they did not want to split voting precincts between two police jury districts, so all of the changes occurred on a precinct basis, so whatever voting precinct you previously went to, you will still go to,” Hoefer said.

You can view maps to see which district you live in HERE.

See who your candidates for police juror are HERE.

