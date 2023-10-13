50/50 Thursdays
Chuck Fest returns to Lake Charles with food, music, and fun

By Angelica Butine
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chuck Fest 2023 will be returning to Lake Charles tomorrow, Oct. 14, setting the stage for food, crafts, and a whole evening of live music headlined by the Mardi Gras Indian band, Cha Wa.

We’ll have more on what organizers will be planning this morning on 7 News Sunrise.

Chuck Fest 2023 Map
Chuck Fest 2023 Map(Chuck Fest)

Music Lineup

  • Cha Wa
  • Jarvis & The Gents
  • LeTrainiump
  • Charlie Wayne Band
  • Nicki & The People’s Victory
  • Zach Edwards & The Medicine
  • Justin Martindale & The Backstabbers
  • Karma & The Killjoys
  • John Guidroz Band
  • Bryan Keith Zydeco
  • Street Side Jazz Band
  • Gino V.
  • Dakar
  • Infinite Bus
  • BIRDIN
  • Cats & Aliens
  • LVVRS
  • Swampland String Band
  • Ground Zero
  • St. Louis Show Choir
  • Young Band Nation
  • The Lost Riders
  • Abi Clair
  • The Famous Strangers
  • Mark Portier & Sophia Tassin
Chuck Fest 2023 entertainment lineup
Chuck Fest 2023 entertainment lineup(Chuck Fest)

