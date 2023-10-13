Chuck Fest returns to Lake Charles with food, music, and fun

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chuck Fest 2023 will be returning to Lake Charles tomorrow, Oct. 14, setting the stage for food, crafts, and a whole evening of live music headlined by the Mardi Gras Indian band, Cha Wa.

Chuck Fest 2023 Map (Chuck Fest)

Music Lineup

Cha Wa

Jarvis & The Gents

LeTrainiump

Charlie Wayne Band

Nicki & The People’s Victory

Zach Edwards & The Medicine

Justin Martindale & The Backstabbers

Karma & The Killjoys

John Guidroz Band

Bryan Keith Zydeco

Street Side Jazz Band

Gino V.

Dakar

Infinite Bus

BIRDIN

Cats & Aliens

LVVRS

Swampland String Band

Ground Zero

St. Louis Show Choir

Young Band Nation

The Lost Riders

Abi Clair

The Famous Strangers

Mark Portier & Sophia Tassin

Chuck Fest 2023 entertainment lineup (Chuck Fest)

