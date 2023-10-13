Chuck Fest returns to Lake Charles with food, music, and fun
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chuck Fest 2023 will be returning to Lake Charles tomorrow, Oct. 14, setting the stage for food, crafts, and a whole evening of live music headlined by the Mardi Gras Indian band, Cha Wa.
We’ll have more on what organizers will be planning this morning on 7 News Sunrise.
Music Lineup
- Cha Wa
- Jarvis & The Gents
- LeTrainiump
- Charlie Wayne Band
- Nicki & The People’s Victory
- Zach Edwards & The Medicine
- Justin Martindale & The Backstabbers
- Karma & The Killjoys
- John Guidroz Band
- Bryan Keith Zydeco
- Street Side Jazz Band
- Gino V.
- Dakar
- Infinite Bus
- BIRDIN
- Cats & Aliens
- LVVRS
- Swampland String Band
- Ground Zero
- St. Louis Show Choir
- Young Band Nation
- The Lost Riders
- Abi Clair
- The Famous Strangers
- Mark Portier & Sophia Tassin
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.