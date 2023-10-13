Cat shelter discusses black cat stigma associated with Friday the 13th

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Does seeing a black cat make you feel nervous?

Friday the 13th and black cats have been associated with each other for centuries, but is there really anything to be scared of?

How could anyone be scared of a little cat crossing their path? The answer is more people than you would think.

“We sometimes think about black cats on Friday the 13th due to the myths that still persist about black cats. The most prevalent being that they bring you bad luck, especially if they walk in front of your path,” Debra Watts with the Hobo Hotel for Cats.

Watts said black cats are sometimes less likely to be adopted as compared to other colors.

“This does have some effect on our adoptions. We do have people that come in here and make it very clear that they want to adopt a cat, but they don’t want anything to do with a black cat,” Watts said.

The superstition that black cats bring bad luck can be dated back to the thirteenth century when some believed black cats were witches, or that they were sent by the devil.

During the Middle Ages, black cats were even killed and blamed for the spread of the Bubonic Plague.

“Personally, I do not have any superstitions about Friday the 13th or black cats,” Watts said.

The fear of black cats is not universal. Some cultures like the French even believe that a black cat crossing your path is a sign of good luck and prosperity.

In Japan, China, and other Asian countries, many believe that a black cat will frighten evil spirits.

Watts said though many run from their black cats, some people cherish them.

“People might come in and all they want is a black cat, because they’ve had black cats all their lives, and they love the special personalities and characteristics of black cats,” Watts said.

It’s okay to be a scaredy cat, but if you choose to be brave, stop by the Hobo Hotel and adopt a black cat of your own.

The Hobo Hotel for Cats is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.