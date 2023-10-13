OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Police Jury has announced that the parish has now chosen to opt out of the voluntary statewide burn ban.

In a letter to the Louisiana Department of Forestry and Agriculture, the parish says the amount of brush and wood fires in the area has been reduced following recent rainy conditions. After receiving numerous requests to restart regular burns, the parish will now be rescinding the burn ban.

Officials remind residents that while the burn ban has been lifted, they should still be careful and exercise caution when burning materials or land.

Burn ban lifted in Allen Parish (Allen Parish Police Jury)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.