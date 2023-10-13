Bucket Book Sale to be held in October

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Friends of the Library will be hosting the NAPA Bucket Book Sale on Oct. 28-29 at the Central Library in Lake Charles.

To participate in the Bucket Book Sale, purchase a NAPA bucket for $10 and fill your bucket with as many books as you’d like and can fit in the bucket. Audio and video items are not includes in the sale.

There will be additional book sale specials available, as well.

The event is made possible through donations from Chris Landry, NAPA Auto Parts/Landry Supply.

It will be held from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, and from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

