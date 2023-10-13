Bell City High School to dismiss early

BELL CITY, La. (KPLC) - Bell City High School will be dismissing early today, Oct. 13, due to a water outage on campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The school will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Normal dismissal procedures will be followed and students will be dismissed according to normal transportation plans. Lunch will be served to all students prior to dismissal.

Extended Day will also be canceled for this afternoon.

