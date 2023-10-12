What is the Home Rule Charter on Sulphur’s ballot?

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - In just a matter of days voters go to the polls to elect a governor, and in Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes, there are also sheriff’s races.

For voters in Sulphur, there’s another item on Saturday’s ballot that will shape how the city will run. It’s called the Home Rule Charter.

Plenty of locals say they will be voting this year.

“I will be voting this weekend, my brother and myself,” local resident Pat Farrell said.

A Home Rule Charter gives local governments more autonomy to make decisions, allowing them to exercise powers as long as they are not outside the bounds of state laws or the constitution. Charter Commission Chair Danny Dipetta explained exactly what was done differently.

“We didn’t reinvent the wheel. It was a good document to begin with, and we just made changes in order to make it a little bit better,” Dipetta said.

The Home Rule Charter has not been updated since 1984. Language and old wording were among the things that needed to be updated, and the results of the changes will be listed on this year’s ballot.

If you vote yes, what does that mean?

“It would mean that the city council by vote can set city council salaries, it would mean that there are not term limits for our politicians in Sulphur, it would mean that the city is not required to video their open meetings like the city council meetings,” community advocate Sheila Broussard said. “They can at the beginning of a council meeting add anything to the agenda so the citizens would have absolutely no warned knowledge of something coming up.”

Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said the changes are very basic. and it had to be updated to comply with state statutes.

“Some of it is because we’re in conflict with state statute now. The state statute has changed, and it’s never been changed in the charter. So that’s also something that had to be done,” Mayor Danahay said.

With election day soon upon us, the vote is up to the people.

“That’s their right, that’s what voting is for, to have your own right,” Farrell said.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. For more coverage of the election in SWLA, CLICK HERE.

