Westlake Fire Department receives donation from Sasol

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Sasol made a donation to the City of Westlake of rescue equipment worth over one thousand dollars to help during future disasters.

The donation was in the form of a task force deployment trailer full of high-tech equipment, and authorities say the donation was much-needed, as Southwest Louisiana is the only part of the state that does not have an operational task force team.

“It’s a large asset, they’re estimating it at about $100,000, and I think that’s a very reserved estimate,” said Johnathan Duff, chief of Westlake Fire Department. “It’s gonna be great for the city of Westlake, it’s gonna be great for the parish.”

The donation will also enhance Westlake’s involvement in the Louisiana Urban Search & Rescue Task Force.

“It’s not something that we had budgeted, but i’s something that’s greatly needed,” said Duff.

