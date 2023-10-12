Volunteers work at historic Sabine Pass Lighthouse, preparing to replace stairwell

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - One of Cameron Parish’s oldest landmarks is getting some TLC.

If you have ever wondered what it’s like to restore and preserve a piece of history, it will prove to be a daunting task.

“We are moving forward constantly. It may seem slow, but it is a big project,” Andrew Tingler said.

Tingler is the president of the Cameron Preservation Alliance. He and the other volunteers are in charge of taking care of the Sabine Pass Lighthouse, which was built in the 1800s.

Last time we spoke to Tingler, the alliance was working on raising the money to replace the stairwell steps. They were able to secure funding and the steps are currently being manufactured. They were replicated from an original step.

“We are in the process of cleaning up the inside and prepping it for the steps,” Tingler said. “We have to do a little bit of ironwork on the inside so we can have a solid base to rebuild the new steps, but that’s where we’re at right now.”

The lighthouse had been out of reach by foot since Hurricane Laura until recently.

“Chenier Energy had donated the money to build the bridge, and they came out here with some of their employees and maintenance crew and rebuilt the bridge,” Tingler said.

Now that the lighthouse is easier to get to, volunteers outside of the alliance have been able to make the trip, focusing on taking out the structure’s old floor, which was found to just be a short layer of concrete on top of rubble.

“You can’t mount a very heavy stairwell on top of that, so they were taking out all the debris you can see here around the lighthouse, so we can get down to the original solid floor and reinstall the stairwell,” Tingler said.

It’s an expensive project to take on and still has quite the to-do list, but Tingler said he’s hopeful for the future.

“It does make me feel good to see progress, but a lot needs to happen before we can officially turn it into a park,” Tingler said.

He said their next step is to install the stairwell. Once that is complete, they will go to the very top of the lighthouse to repair the outside structure to keep moisture from seeping inside.

