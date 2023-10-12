Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Leesville Preview

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Leesville Wampus Cats are coming off a 48-6 win over Washington Marion and they enter their week seven rivalry game against DeRidder with a higher level of focus, Leesville Head Coach Robert believes games of this magnitude help set the bar for the rest of the season.

“Rivalry is great, it shows your program what it takes to be successful throughout the season because of the way you prepare for your rivalry, Leesville Head Coach Robert Causey said. “And Coach Parmley and they do such a phenomenal job just with the caliber of kids they have, their coaching, the kids they have its a challenge every time we play them it’s such a challenge and being able to compete with them.”

It is the 102nd time these teams will face off, it’s a rivalry that began in 1910, and in 1962 they introduced the Hooper trophy, a piece of hardware that the Wampus Cats want back in their hands for the third consecutive season.

“Just the memories that you make and really just the tension of the rivalry, you know it’s a big game everybody is coming to watch, a game everybody looks forward to since the beginning of the year and you’re going to remember this game forever, Leesville safety, Evans Combs said.

The players know to beat a challenging opponent like Deridder they have to go in with a positive mindset and believe that they can get the job done in an intense environment.

“Of course I’m never going to count them out I’m always going to see them as an opponent that I need to beat but I always want to go in with the thought process of I’m going to win no matter how people see it or how we think it’s going to work but I always want to win,” Leesville Wide Receiver, Izaiah Farley said.

Coach Causey understands that the road doesn’t get any easier from here on out as they go head-to-head with the Dragons and then play a slate of district games to round out the regular season.

“There’s a lot of football left to be played so at the end of the season is when you want to play your best football and that’s what I want to see out of our Wampus Cats consistency in all three phases, Causey said. “See if we can continue to improve as we move through the season it doesn’t get any easier this week try to be consistent against a school like DeRidder is a daunting task and a challenge but thats what makes high school football enjoyable.”

