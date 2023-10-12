SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 11, 2023.

Joshua Brandon Moore, 36, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyron Darnell Davis Jr., 26, Vinton: Battery of a dating partner.

Joshua James Wimberly, 40, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Keelye Denis August, 23, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer; entry on or remaining on places after being forbidden.

Dmarcus Rayvon Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; probation detainer (2 charges).

Edwin Jerome Landry, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Glenn Jeffery Dillehay, 60, Iowa: Driving on the right side of the road; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

