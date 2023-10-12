50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sean flickering back down to Tropical Depression strength, watching another wave behind it

Tropical Depression Sean
Tropical Depression Sean(KPLC)
By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Tropical Depression Sean formed in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday morning, though much like the last few systems we’re not expecting much from it as it is set to turn northwest and poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana. It has lost some of it’s organization, dropping it back down to a Depression, but it’s path remains largely unchanged.

Tropical Depression Sean
Tropical Depression Sean(KPLC)

Right behind it is another tropical wave that could see some slow development over the next week, which we will of course monitor and provide you with updates.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility
John Thomas White, Jr.
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

Latest News

Mostly sunny and a little humid this afternoon, letting temperatures climb into the low 80's.
First Alert Forecast: Warming up with little to no rain, cold front arriving late Friday
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Wednesday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast
Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
KVHP FOX 29 Morning Show: Joseph's Morning Forecast