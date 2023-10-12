Sean flickering back down to Tropical Depression strength, watching another wave behind it

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Tropical Depression Sean formed in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday morning, though much like the last few systems we’re not expecting much from it as it is set to turn northwest and poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana. It has lost some of it’s organization, dropping it back down to a Depression, but it’s path remains largely unchanged.

Tropical Depression Sean (KPLC)

Right behind it is another tropical wave that could see some slow development over the next week, which we will of course monitor and provide you with updates.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

