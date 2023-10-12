Roads close in Sulphur for homecoming parade

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur advises motorists barricades will be placed at the following locations at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, in conjunction with the Sulphur High homecoming parade.

Cypress Street: Intersection with Beglis Parkway Intersection with Loretto Ave. Intersection with LaSalette Avenue Intersection with Placide Dr. Intersection with Stelly Lane/Maple St. Intersection with First Avenue Intersection with Willow/Kent Dr. Intersection with Hickory St. Intersection with S. Ruth St. Intersection with S. Huntington St.

Bryan/Ash St.: Intersection with S. Ruth St.

Maplewood Drive (S-Curve): West Entrance of Chase Bank

Ruth Street: Ruth from Pecan Street to Cypress Street



The Homecoming Parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Sulphur High School and will proceed East on Cypress St. to W.W. Lewis Middle School.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.