Roads close in Sulphur for homecoming parade

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur advises motorists barricades will be placed at the following locations at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, in conjunction with the Sulphur High homecoming parade.

  • Cypress Street:
    • Intersection with Beglis Parkway
    • Intersection with Loretto Ave.
    • Intersection with LaSalette Avenue
    • Intersection with Placide Dr.
    • Intersection with Stelly Lane/Maple St.
    • Intersection with First Avenue
    • Intersection with Willow/Kent Dr.
    • Intersection with Hickory St.
    • Intersection with S. Ruth St.
    • Intersection with S. Huntington St.
  • Bryan/Ash St.:
    • Intersection with S. Ruth St.
  • Maplewood Drive (S-Curve):
    • West Entrance of Chase Bank
  • Ruth Street:
    • Ruth from Pecan Street to Cypress Street

The Homecoming Parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Sulphur High School and will proceed East on Cypress St. to W.W. Lewis Middle School.

