Roads close in Sulphur for homecoming parade
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur advises motorists barricades will be placed at the following locations at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, in conjunction with the Sulphur High homecoming parade.
- Cypress Street:
- Intersection with Beglis Parkway
- Intersection with Loretto Ave.
- Intersection with LaSalette Avenue
- Intersection with Placide Dr.
- Intersection with Stelly Lane/Maple St.
- Intersection with First Avenue
- Intersection with Willow/Kent Dr.
- Intersection with Hickory St.
- Intersection with S. Ruth St.
- Intersection with S. Huntington St.
- Bryan/Ash St.:
- Intersection with S. Ruth St.
- Maplewood Drive (S-Curve):
- West Entrance of Chase Bank
- Ruth Street:
- Ruth from Pecan Street to Cypress Street
The Homecoming Parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Sulphur High School and will proceed East on Cypress St. to W.W. Lewis Middle School.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.