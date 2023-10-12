50/50 Thursdays
NSU mourns the loss of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell

NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning, Oct. 12.
NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning, Oct. 12.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB/NSU) - Northwestern State University is mourning the loss of one of their own, Ronnie Caldwell, who was shot and killed on October 12 on University Parkway.

Police are still investigating at this time. STORY HERE

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 12 on University Parkway. Ronald Caldwell, 21, of Manor, Texas, was killed.

Northwestern State has canceled Saturday’s football game at Nicholls after the passing of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell.

Caldwell, 21, came to Northwestern State after transferring from Tyler Junior College, following the 2021 football season.

Members of the NSU community are sharing their thoughts in the wake of this tragedy.

Ronald Caldwell
Ronald Caldwell

Caldwell appeared in all 11 games in 2022, starting 10, and finished seventh on the team in tackles. He had yet to play in a game in 2023 because of an injury sustained in preseason camp.

Despite the injury, Caldwell traveled with the team throughout the 2023 season, serving as a de facto defensive assistant coach, communicating with coaches in the press box via headset during games.

Caldwell twice had six tackles in a game in 2022 and added a career-high two tackles for loss in the Demons’ Nov. 5 win at Texas A&M-Commerce. Following the season, Caldwell was named to the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall Honor Roll, which honors student-athletes who record at least a 3.0 grade point average during their semester of competition.

A business administration major from Austin, Texas, Caldwell spent the summer of 2023 helping coach a local youth baseball team.

Ronald Caldwell
Ronald Caldwell

