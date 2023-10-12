NSU mourns the loss of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB/NSU) - Northwestern State University is mourning the loss of one of their own, Ronnie Caldwell, who was shot and killed on October 12 on University Parkway.

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 12 on University Parkway. Ronald Caldwell, 21, of Manor, Texas, was killed.

Northwestern State has canceled Saturday’s football game at Nicholls after the passing of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell.

Caldwell, 21, came to Northwestern State after transferring from Tyler Junior College, following the 2021 football season.

Members of the NSU community are sharing their thoughts in the wake of this tragedy.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of our current students, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. Ronnie was a talented junior business administration major from Austin, Texas. Ronnie’s dedication to the community was truly inspiring, as evidenced by him spending the summer coaching a local youth baseball team, teaching those children the values of competition and sportsmanship. During these difficult times, I extend my deepest condolences and offer my prayers to Ronnie’s family and friends. The entire NSU community shares in your grief and sorrow. Counseling and support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff who may need them. While we mourn the loss of Ronnie, let us also honor and celebrate his life. Ronnie will forever be cherished as a beloved member of the NSU family.”

“The Northwestern State family has suffered a tremendous loss,” head football coach Brad Laird said. “Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field. He was our voice in the locker room. When Ronnie spoke, others listened. The respect our football team had for Ronnie was evident. He did not play a snap this year because of an injury, but his voice resonated with every member of our team from the first player to the 115th on our roster. Our hearts are broken and ache for Ronnie’s family and friends. His loss will be felt here at Northwestern State, in Natchitoches and in his home. We will treasure the time we spent with Ronnie and the memories we made, and we will hold him and his family in our hearts as we attempt to move forward in the days and weeks ahead.”

“We are stunned and saddened by the sudden loss of Ronnie Caldwell. Ronnie was a devoted teammate, friend, brother and son. His teammates, coaches and staff members who had the pleasure of knowing Ronnie will remember his ever-present smile and the way he could light up any room when he walked in. Words truly cannot express the heartache we feel for Ronnie, his family, his teammates and our university community.”

“The Southland Conference is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Northwestern State football student-athlete Ronnie Caldwell Jr. this morning. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to Ronnie’s family, friends, teammates, classmates, and the entire Northwestern State campus. Our community is devastated and in mourning in the wake of this news. There are not adequate words that can express the pain we are feeling for this tragic loss. The Southland Conference family stands ready and available to support anything the Northwestern state community may need during this time of grief. Our focus remains with Ronnie’s family and those close to him who are mourning his loss.”

Caldwell appeared in all 11 games in 2022, starting 10, and finished seventh on the team in tackles. He had yet to play in a game in 2023 because of an injury sustained in preseason camp.

Despite the injury, Caldwell traveled with the team throughout the 2023 season, serving as a de facto defensive assistant coach, communicating with coaches in the press box via headset during games.

Caldwell twice had six tackles in a game in 2022 and added a career-high two tackles for loss in the Demons’ Nov. 5 win at Texas A&M-Commerce. Following the season, Caldwell was named to the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall Honor Roll, which honors student-athletes who record at least a 3.0 grade point average during their semester of competition.

A business administration major from Austin, Texas, Caldwell spent the summer of 2023 helping coach a local youth baseball team.

