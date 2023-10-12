50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man convicted again on gun charge

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was sentenced in federal court to six-and-a-half years for illegally possessing a firearm.

Johntrel Joel Lewis, 34, was convicted in 2018 of illegally carrying a weapon by a convicted felon in the presence of drugs.

According to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lewis evaded Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office deputies when they tried to stop him on Aug. 6, 2022. Lewis then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot before he was apprehended.

A substance believed to be crack cocaine weighing approximately 20.8 grams was found in three clear bags on his person, as was well as over $900 in his pants pocket, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In between the vehicle’s front passenger seat and center console, deputies found a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition - one of which was in the chamber.

