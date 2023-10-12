LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Lake Arthur Police say a woman was who was captured on surveillance footage cashing a fake voucher at Paradise II has been identified and arrested.

Lake Arthur Police arrest woman accused of cashing fake voucher (Lake Arthur Police Department)

Officers identified the woman as Linnea Istre, of Gueydan, and contacted the Gueydan Police Department to respond to Istre’s address.

Gueydan Police located Istre, who granted authorities permission to look through her residence. It was then that officers found more vouchers from the same bar and bars from the same area.

Istre was placed under arrest and transported to the Lake Arthur Police Department and later booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.