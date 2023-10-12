First Alert Forecast: Warming up with little to no rain, cold front arriving late Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thursday is looking much quieter and warmer than the day before, with rain chances dropped to near zero.

Aside from some patchy fog in the morning, mostly sunny skies will be taking over across Southwest Louisiana. Any chance for showers will be slim to none, although it will certainly be humid with much gentler winds. Highs for the day will reach into the low 80′s, a couple degrees warmer for areas that see uninterrupted sunshine.

Mostly sunny and a little humid this afternoon, letting temperatures climb into the low 80's. (KPLC)

Overnight into Friday morning is expected to stay somewhat warmer with the elevated humidity, likely in the mid 60′s for many.

Another cold front is on the way for Friday night, bringing a round of cool and dry conditions. (KPLC)

The next cold front will arrive late Friday or Friday night; this front may not have much moisture and rain chances look limited. But this front will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend with lows returning to the 50s and highs in the 70s by Saturday and remaining nice well into next week. At this time it looks like the weather may cooperate for the annual solar eclipse which occurs Saturday around 12 pm, more details on that soon. A second front will likely arrive early next week to keep the nice weather going into the long term.

Temperatures getting cool again for the weekend (KPLC)

The tropics are seeing some activity, but it’s certainly on the weaker side. Sean is flickering back down into a Tropical Depression in the east Atlantic, but we are still watching the wave behind it for some gradual development. Neither look like they will pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

