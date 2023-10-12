FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher humidity briefly returns before a cold front sweeps it out Friday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We will turn warmer and slightly muggier Friday across SWLA, though that change will not last long. Winds will shift to a southeast direction by Friday morning and help to raise humidity levels a bit. The extra humidity could help areas of patchy fog develop Friday morning, though any areas should burn off quickly after sunrise. Even with the added moisture, we will stay dry during the afternoon with more sunshine to help warm highs back into the mid 80′s. No changes to this are expected by the evening, which will leave a nice one for outdoor plans or high school football games.

And just like that the muggier weather is gone as the next cold front moves in late Friday night. This front will not bring much moisture and rain chances look limited. At most, we may see a couple sprinkles late Friday into early Saturday morning. But this front will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend.

The cold front moves through Saturday with much cooler air ahead next week. (KPLC)

Highs will fall to the upper 70s by Saturday afternoon, with lows down into the low 50′s/upper 40′s by Sunday night. and remaining nice well into next week. So the weather looks to cooperate for any outdoor plans, though it will be breezy this weekend with wind gusts over 20 mph during the afternoons. This is good news for outdoor activities which includes the annual solar eclipse on Saturday around 12 pm. Cloud cover will be at a minimum Saturday afternoon which will allow for good viewing conditions.

Though we've had some recent rains, the totals have not been enough to significantly help with the drought. (KPLC)

The nice weather will hang around at least into the middle of next week. The one downside is our rain chances will be minimal, which does not help the drought. Even with some recent rains, all of SWLA remains in an exceptional drought which is the highest level on the drought monitor.

The tropics are seeing some activity, but it’s certainly on the weaker side. Sean is flickering back and forth between down Tropical Depression and storm status in the east Atlantic. We are still watching the wave behind it for some gradual development. Neither look like they will pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

