Fifth of seven LC REBOUND community meetings announced

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will be hosting the fifth community meeting in a series of seven regarding the LC REBOUND initiative.

The fifth meeting will take place from 5:30 - 6:30 at the College Oaks Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 19, located at 3518 Ernest St.

Mayor Nic Hunter and District E City Councilman Stuart Weatherford will be at the meeting to share details on the LC REBOUND program’s initiative.

LC REBOUND, a major infrastructure investment, will appear on the November 18, 2023, ballot as two separate ballot propositions. The propositions, if passed, will modernize the City’s tax structure, paving the way for a series of transformational projects. LC REBOUND, a tax neutral proposal, asks voters to renew the City’s existing sales tax rate. LC REBOUND is not a tax increase.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.