“Everything we make right now is going back into the store”: Booth’s Grocery to close this year

GRAND CHENIER, La. (KPLC) - The Booth family calls it a tough decision after announcing plans to close the doors of Booth’s Grocery later this year, but there is still hope for the future of the store.

It’s not just another small business or a stop between towns – Booth’s Grocery is more than that, especially to the small coastal town of Grand Chenier.

A shrine of memories from over six decades decorates the walls of the store, but memories may be all that’s left come Dec. 1, as that’s when the booth family plans to close up shop for good.

“There’s just no way that we can do it anymore and do what we want to do too,” Earl Booth said.

“All us are 70-plus, Michaeil Booth said. “I’ll be 73 next month, and he’ll [Earl] be 76 in January. It’s too much on all of us.”

Aside from retirement, the family told 7NEWS a lot has happened this year making it too difficult to stay open.

“Everything we make right now is going back into the store,” Earl Booth said.

In July, the matriarch of the Booth family, T-Mae, died at the age of 95.

“She was the life and heart of it,” Michaeil said.

She was known by all and lovingly referred to as the mayor of Grand Chenier.

The family said this year’s drought has been the biggest hurdle for business. Dry conditions mean fewer people are out fishing and crabbing, and that means fewer people are walking through their doors.

“The customer base has gone way down,” Michaeil said.

Since 1957, Booth’s has been a part of the community, weathering many hurricanes but always building back. It’s a stop after a long day on the water, or even just a place for a good conversation.

“Thank you so much for patronizing us and supporting us and being here for us through anything that happened,” Michaeil said. “Whether that be hurricanes, death in the family, they have been there for us. We couldn’t ask for a better group of people than the Grand Chenier people and community.”

The family hopes this isn’t the end for Booth’s Grocery, but rather a new chapter.

There is still hope – they’re looking for someone to lease the store and keep it running. The Booths encourage anyone interested to stop by or give them a call.

