Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic Monday at Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A drive-thru flu vaccination clinic is being held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Monday.

The clinic, held by the Southwest Louisiana Office of Public Health, will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the south parking lot of the civic center.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs for anyone receiving the shot, according to health officials. Those with insurance, Medicare or Medicaid are asked to bring their card so insurance may be billed.

