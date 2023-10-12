Being prepared on Election Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There will be some big decisions on the ballot this weekend as Louisiana voters head to the polls, including who will be the state’s next Governor. So, whether it’s your first time heading to the polls or if you’ve been exercising your right to vote for years, it’s important to brush up on what will be on your ballot.

There are numerous local and state races, as well as four constitutional amendments, to consider Saturday. Beauregard Parish residents alone will be deciding between five state representatives and multiple police jury seats alongside everything else.

That’s why Beauregard Parish Clerk of Court, Brian Lestage says it’s important to come to the polls with a plan, “It’s important to be prepared and get out to vote and know what you’re voting for.”

Remember, your vote should be private, confidential, and independent in an area that’s free from any campaign materials.

One of the most common questions Lestage and other officials get asked is what time the doors are opening and closing.

“Voting opens at seven o’clock and continues until 8 o’clock at night,” says Lestage.

The October 14 ballot is a bit longer than usual so it may take some time to complete if you don’t go in knowing who and what you’ll be voting for. That’s why it’s so vital in this election to be aware of the candidates and initiatives before you walk into the booth so that lines can move smoothly.

“Voting is vitally important to our democracy. Sometimes people will think of their votes just as one vote and it’s not important. But collectively, with other people’s votes, they shape our democracy. They shape our government and the way that their government will work for them,” says Lestage.

There are several things you need to remember aside from what to vote for as well, such as where you’ll be voting. In Beauregard Parish alone there are 37 precincts for citizens to cast their vote.

Additionally, you need to remember not to bring any firearms, to bring a form of photo ID, and to not wear any campaigning material.

“Campaign electioneering is not allowed within 600 feet of polling locations,” reminds Lestage. “We would ask people to please do not wear campaign shirts or hats.”

And, most importantly, remember to hit the big button to cast your ballot when you finish so that your vote counts.

You can find more information on election day voting HERE including what to do if you need assistance voting and what voting location you need to go to.

For a breakdown of what’s on your ballot, you can find election information on our ELECTIONS page.

