Astros beat Twins 3-2 in Game Four, Advance to American League Championship Series

Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79) is greeted at home plate by Yordan Alvarez after they scored on...
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79) is greeted at home plate by Yordan Alvarez after they scored on Abreu's two-run home run during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KPLC) - For the seventh consecutive year the Houston Astros are heading to the American League Championship Series after their 3-2 win on Wednesday night to cap off their American League Division Series win in four games over the Minnesota Twins.

Early on it was the Twins who got out to the lead as they looked to extend their season, and send the series back to Houston for a winner-take-all game five, as Royce Lewis hit a home run to left center in the first inning putting Minnesota up 1-0 early, but the Astros responded immediately.

In the second inning, Michael Brantley evened things up at one apiece, smashing his first home run of the Postseason, a 399-footer to right center field.

Then in the fourth inning with the score still knotted at 1-1, it was Jose Abreu who hit his third home run in two days, this time a two-run shot to right-center field to give Houston their first lead of the ballgame, and put them just five innings away from going back to the American League Championship Series.

The Twins got one back in the sixth inning thanks to an Edouard Julien solo home run, but it wouldn’t be enough, as the Astros went onto win it 3-2.

With the win the Astros advance to their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series, becoming the first American League team to ever do so, joining just the Atlanta Braves (who made the National League Championship Series in eight consecutive seasons from 1991-1999) as the only teams to make seven or more consecutive League Championship Series’ in Major League Baseball History.

The win also sets up a meeting with the Texas Rangers in the ALCS, which will be the first time in MLB History that two teams from the same state have met in a League Championship Series.

Houston Astros Batters:

BatterABRHRBIHRBBK
2B: Jose Altuve4000000
3B: Alex Bregman4000001
DH: Yordan Alvarez4110002
RF: Kyle Tucker4000003
1B: Jose Abreu4122100
LF: Michael Brantley4111101
CF: Mauricio Dubon 0000000
CF-LF: Chas McCormick3020001
SS: Jeremy Peña3000000
C: Martín Maldonado3000002

Houston Astros Pitching:

PitcherIPHRERBBK
Jose Urquidy (W)5.232216
Hector Neris1.100013
Bryan Abreu1.000002
Ryan Pressly (SV)1.000003

American League Championship Series Schedule:

GameDateMatchupStadiumTimeHow to Watch
Game OneSunday, Oct. 15Texas Rangers @ Houston AstrosMinute Maid Park, Houston, TexasTBDFOX/FS1
Game TwoMonday, Oct. 16Texas Rangers @ Houston AstrosMinute Maid Park, Houston, TexasTBDFOX/FS1
Game ThreeWednesday, Oct. 18Houston Astros @ Texas RangersGlobe Life Field, Arlington, TexasTBDFOX/FS1
Game FourThursday, Oct. 19Houston Astros @ Texas RangersGlobe Life Field, Arlington, TexasTBDFOX/FS1
Game Five (if nec.)Friday, Oct. 20Houston Astros @ Texas RangersGlobe Life Field, Arlington, TexasTBDFOX/FS1
Game Six (if nec.)Sunday, Oct. 22Texas Rangers @ Houston AstrosMinute Maid Park, Houston, TexasTBDFOX/FS1
Game Seven (if nec.)Monday, Oct. 23Texas Rangers @ Houston AstrosMinute Maid Park, Houston, TexasTBDFOX/FS1

In their 13 games against each other this season the Astros held a 9-4 record against the Rangers.

