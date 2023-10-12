Astros beat Twins 3-2 in Game Four, Advance to American League Championship Series

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KPLC) - For the seventh consecutive year the Houston Astros are heading to the American League Championship Series after their 3-2 win on Wednesday night to cap off their American League Division Series win in four games over the Minnesota Twins.

Early on it was the Twins who got out to the lead as they looked to extend their season, and send the series back to Houston for a winner-take-all game five, as Royce Lewis hit a home run to left center in the first inning putting Minnesota up 1-0 early, but the Astros responded immediately.

In the second inning, Michael Brantley evened things up at one apiece, smashing his first home run of the Postseason, a 399-footer to right center field.

Your favorite uncle's favorite uncle. pic.twitter.com/p9G7rgbfp3 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2023

Then in the fourth inning with the score still knotted at 1-1, it was Jose Abreu who hit his third home run in two days, this time a two-run shot to right-center field to give Houston their first lead of the ballgame, and put them just five innings away from going back to the American League Championship Series.

JOSÉ ABREU. THIRD HOME RUN. pic.twitter.com/1KFLnaEeta — Houston Astros (@astros) October 12, 2023

The Twins got one back in the sixth inning thanks to an Edouard Julien solo home run, but it wouldn’t be enough, as the Astros went onto win it 3-2.

With the win the Astros advance to their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series, becoming the first American League team to ever do so, joining just the Atlanta Braves (who made the National League Championship Series in eight consecutive seasons from 1991-1999) as the only teams to make seven or more consecutive League Championship Series’ in Major League Baseball History.

The win also sets up a meeting with the Texas Rangers in the ALCS, which will be the first time in MLB History that two teams from the same state have met in a League Championship Series.

Houston Astros Batters:

Batter AB R H RBI HR BB K 2B: Jose Altuve 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 3B: Alex Bregman 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 DH: Yordan Alvarez 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 RF: Kyle Tucker 4 0 0 0 0 0 3 1B: Jose Abreu 4 1 2 2 1 0 0 LF: Michael Brantley 4 1 1 1 1 0 1 CF: Mauricio Dubon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CF-LF: Chas McCormick 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 SS: Jeremy Peña 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 C: Martín Maldonado 3 0 0 0 0 0 2

Houston Astros Pitching:

Pitcher IP H R ER BB K Jose Urquidy (W) 5.2 3 2 2 1 6 Hector Neris 1.1 0 0 0 1 3 Bryan Abreu 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 Ryan Pressly (SV) 1.0 0 0 0 0 3

American League Championship Series Schedule:

Game Date Matchup Stadium Time How to Watch Game One Sunday, Oct. 15 Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas TBD FOX/FS1 Game Two Monday, Oct. 16 Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas TBD FOX/FS1 Game Three Wednesday, Oct. 18 Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas TBD FOX/FS1 Game Four Thursday, Oct. 19 Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas TBD FOX/FS1 Game Five (if nec.) Friday, Oct. 20 Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas TBD FOX/FS1 Game Six (if nec.) Sunday, Oct. 22 Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas TBD FOX/FS1 Game Seven (if nec.) Monday, Oct. 23 Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas TBD FOX/FS1

In their 13 games against each other this season the Astros held a 9-4 record against the Rangers.

