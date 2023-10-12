American Job Center holds quarterly job fair in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana saw its lowest unemployment rate on record in August at just 3.3%, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission is working to keep the number low.

With resumes in hand, local job seekers attended a job fair at the Lake Charles Civic Center today.

We asked organizers what jobs are most in-demand right now.

”We have a lot of different, you know, demand of jobs, even with the clerical jobs and dealing with sales, because with all the, you know, the holidays that’s coming up, these are jobs that’s available to help individuals to get back into the workforce,” American Job Center Business Service Specialist Gwen Guillory said.

The American Job Center holds a job fair at the civic center every quarter.

