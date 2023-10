LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person caught stealing a credit card from a car parked at a church during a funeral.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information relating to the identity of this person to contact Det. Marie Carter at 337-238-1311.

Vernon Parish deputies shared surveillance footage of a thief caught stealing a credit card out of a car parked at a church. (KPLC)

