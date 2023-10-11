50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vernon authorities seek suspect for credit card theft

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the person in the photos above.

VPSO said this person is responsible for the theft of a credit card from a vehicle parked at a church during a funeral.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of this person should contact Detective Marie Carter at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility
John Thomas White, Jr.
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

Latest News

Mostly sunny and a little humid this afternoon, letting temperatures climb into the low 80's.
First Alert Forecast: Warming up with little to no rain, cold front arriving late Friday
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2023
Tropical Depression Sean
Sean flickering back down to Tropical Depression strength, watching another wave behind it
Hometown Hero: Matt Sermon
Hometown Heroes - Matt Sermon
Volunteers work at historic Sabine Pass Lighthouse, preparing to replace stairwell
Volunteers work at historic Sabine Pass Lighthouse, preparing to replace stairwell